Arnold Schwarzenegger robots in the Terminator

We all know the Austrian Arnold Schwarzenegger in the role of the invincible Terminator, it is not surprising that the company producing robotics “Promobot”, which is based in Perm (Russia), decided to use a very recognizable actor’s face for their own purposes.

The company has created a humanoid drones with the face of Schwarzenegger, but they are so terrible that we even understand why 72-year-old man sued. Moreover, the robots can even tell in his voice.

A new product from the “Promobot” is called Android Robo-C and looks like the DoppelgangeR of Arnold, who descended from the pages of some horror Stephen king.

However, the most disappointing actor is not the appearance work, and the fact that the company is trying to capitalize on his image of the Terminator.

According to the lawyers of celebrity, and now he requires not only to prohibit the use his face for advertisement of robotics, but also a moral compensation in the amount of $ 100 million (2.4 billion UAH).

It is noted that the first Arnold wanted to settle the conflict peacefully, but the representatives of the “Promobot” ignored his request – to remove from sale, “robot DoppelgangeR”.

And here a press-the Secretary of the company says that any complaints they had received, but just in case, disposed of the entire batch of this drone.