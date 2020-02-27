Arsenal, Ajax and Porto flew out of the Europa League: video highlights from matches

In the stadiums of the Old world held the second legs of the 1/16 finals of the Europa League, the results of which identified only 15 of the 16 lucky winners who continue to fight for the trophy.

One meeting — “Salzburg” — “Eintracht” (the first match — 1:4) — was postponed to February 28 due to impending Salzburg storm with wind gusts up to 120 km/h.

Note that at this early stage of the playoffs of the tournament flew the famous Arsenal, Ajax, Benfica, Porto and Celtic.

The UEFA Europa League. 1/16 finals. Return matches

Benfica (Portugal) — Shakhtar (Ukraine) — 3:3 (Pizzi, 9, Ruben Diaz, 36, Rafa Silva, 47, Ruben Dias, 12, own goal, Stepanenko, 49, Alan Patrick, 71). The first match — 1:2.

“Inter” (Italy) — Ludogorets (Bulgaria) — 2:1 (Bergi, 32, Lukaku, 45+4 — Cowley Souza, 26). The first match — 2:0.

Meeting at the Milan stadium “Giuseppe Meazza” because of the threat of the spread of coronavirus by decision of the League was held without spectators. The players of “real Madrid” came to the game to Italy in disguise.

“Manchester United” (England) — “Brugge” (Belgium) — 5:0 (Bruno Fernandes, 27, from the penalty spot, Igalo, 34, Machimina, 41, Fred, 82, 90+3). On 23 minutes, removed Delhi (club Brugge). The first match — 1:1.

The defender of Belgians and the national team of Ukraine Eduard Sobol had a fight at old Trafford on the bench.

“Seville” (Spain) And Cluj (Romania) — 0:0. On 90+1 minutes, removed Bordeianu (“Cluj”). The first match — 1:1.

“Seltik” (Scotland) — “Copenhagen” (Denmark) — 1:3 (Edward, 83, from a penalty — Santos, 51, Falk, 85, N”Doy, 88). The first match — 1:1.

“Ajax” (Netherlands) — Getafe (Spain) — 2:1 (Danilo Pereira, 10, Oliver, 53, own goal Mata, 5). The first match — 0:2.

“Basaksehir Istanbul” (Turkey) — sporting (Portugal) 4:1 in extra time (Skrtel, 31, Aleksic, 45, Višća, 90+2, 119, with a penalty of Vietto, 68). The first match — 1:3.

“Braga” (Portugal) — Rangers (Scotland) — 0:1 (Kent 61). The first match — 2:3.

The team from Glasgow, led by the famous ex-football player of “Liverpool” and England’s Steven Gerrard, have qualified for the 1/8 finals of the Europa League for the first time since 2011.

“Gent” (Belgium) — “Rum” (Italy) — 1:1 (David, 25 — Kluivert, 29). The first match — 0:1.

In the starting lineup of the second team of the championship of Belgium played football team of Ukraine Ihor Plastun (left the field on the 80th minute) and Roman Bezus, noting in the middle of the first half, a gorgeous assist, and replaced in the 66th minute.

The team of the former coach of “Shakhtar” Paulo Fonseca and former miner Henrikh Mkhitaryan, recorded in the asset scoring pass was forward.

Malmo (Sweden) — Wolfsburg (Germany) — 0:3 (Brekalo, 42, Gerhard, 65, Victor, 69). The first match — 1:2.

LASK (Austria) — AZ (Netherlands) — 2:0 (Raguz, 44, penalty, 50). On 88 minutes, removed, Wisinger (LUSK). The first match — 1:1.

Arsenal (England) — Olympiakos (Greece) — 1:2 in extra time (Aubameyang, 113 — Cisse, 53, al-Arabi, 120). The first match — 1:0.

The famous London “Arsenal” after the victory in the first leg in Piraeus disgraced the native Emirates. It seemed that when Aubameyang on 113 minutes, cool kick equalized, the Londoners progress to the next round of the tournament. But not here-that was: at 120 minutes, the Greeks scored the second goal and created a sensation.

“Basel” (Switzerland) — APOEL (Cyprus) — 1:0 (Frye, 38, penalty). The first match — 3:0.

Porto (Portugal) — Bayer (Germany) — 1:3 (Marega, 65 Alario, 13, FC St. Pauli Are Coming, 50, Havers, 58). Ha 85 minutes removed Soares (Porto). The first match — 1:2.

“Espanyol” (Spain) — “wolves” (England) — 3:2 (, Kaleri, 16, 57, from a penalty, 90+1 — Traore, 22, Daugherty, 79). The first match — 0:4.

The draw for the pairs of 1/8 finals will take place on 28 February.

