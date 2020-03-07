Arsenal vs West Ham live streaming free for the English Premier League

Arsenal vs West Ham. Forecast for the English Premier League match (March 7, 2020)

In the 29th round of the Premier League on March 7, the next London derby will take place: Arsenal will receive West Ham at Emirates – read our forecast for this match.

Arsenal

Arsenal approaches this meeting with a mixed mood. On the one hand, the “gunners” flew out of the Europa League, losing to Olympiacos at home (1: 2), and on the other, Mikel Arteta’s wards began to win in England. Arsenal won both previous Premier League matches, defeating Newcastle (4-0) and Everton (3-2).

The two gunmen won two consecutive wins in the championship for the second time this season. In addition, in the middle of this week, the wards of Arteti made it to the next round of the FA Cup, beating Portsmouth (2-0) on the road.

What Arsenal fans clearly should be pleased with is the improved statistics of their favorites at Emirates. Earlier this season, the “Gunners” had problems with victories in their field.

Arsenal is approaching this meeting with a four-match unbeaten run at home in the Premier League, during which the wards of the Artets earned ten points. The Gunners defeated Manchester United (2: 0), Newcastle (4: 0) and Everton (3: 2) and tied with Sheffield (1: 1).

Arsenal injured by Lucas Torreira, Sead Kolasinac and Calum Chambers. The participation of Cedric Soares, Kiran Tierney and Shkodran Mustafi is in question.

West Ham

“West Ham” in the last round interrupted the seven-match losing streak in the Premier League, which allowed the “Hammers” to leave the relegation zone. Team David Moeysa beat in his field “Southampton” (3: 1). However, ahead of the 18th Bournemouth West Ham only due to additional indicators. Prior to meeting with Soton in February, West Ham lost to Liverpool (2: 3), Manchester City (0: 2) and tied with Brighton (3: 3).

The defeat of Liverpool and Manchester City for West Ham was no exception to the rule. “Hammers”, as for themselves, play poorly with representatives of the top six. Prior to this, West Ham away unexpectedly defeated Chelsea (1-0). At home, the team with Pellegrini lost to Manchester City (0: 5), Arsenal (1: 3), Tottenham Hotspur (2: 3), but defeated Manchester United (2: 0).

Injured by West Ham Ryan Fredericks, Andrei Yarmolenko, Tomas Soucek and Jack Wilshire.

Statistics

Arsenal’s unbeaten run in the Premier League has reached seven bouts.

The Gunners won three of four previous home meetings.

West Ham have won only one of their last eight Premier League matches.

The guest losing streak of the Hammers in the Premier League is equal to five fights.

Arsenal beat West Ham in all of their last four home games.

In the first round of this championship, the “gunners” away defeated the “Hammers” 3: 1.

The forecast of “total over 3.5” and “both will score” was played in three of the four past face-to-face meetings of the clubs in question.

Forecast

Apparently, Arsenal is gradually reviving under the leadership of Mikel Arteta. The performances of the Gunners are far from ideal, but Arsenal now more often wins than loses. Must defeat the “gunners” and the crisis “West Ham” , which produces the result under the leadership of David Moyes with great torment. The match promises to be productive. Both teams in recent meetings scored a lot.

Our forecast – both will score for 1.71 in BC Leon