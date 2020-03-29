Art Jalapa vs Juventus live streaming free

Jalapa – Juventus. Forecast for the match of the championship of Nicaragua (March 30, 2020)

Jalapa will test the strength of Huventus on March 30, we have prepared a forecast. Teams are not far from each other in the standings. How will the match go?



Jalapa

Jalapa got in good shape and managed to settle down on the fifth line in the standings with 15 points in the piggy bank. It lags behind the team from above only in additional indicators. The team plays very confidently in the walls of their own stadium, they managed to win in four of five games at home. The last round was lost with a minimum score in a duel with Real Madrid.

Coelho and Puerto scored six goals for a couple.

Juventus

“Huventus”, gaining 12 points, took a place lower than today’s opponent. You could beat one of the closest pursuers by one point. On the road, the club fails match after match, and none of the five games this season have managed to get Victoria. The last meeting took place against Ferretti and ended in victory (4: 1).

Artega scored a hat trick.

Statistics

“Jalapa” at home does not lose in five rounds in a row.

Juventus Managua have not won in their last 12 away games.

Forecast

In our opinion, “Jalapa” is a favorite , now the team is in good shape and the fight will take place on its territory, where the club does not lose in the last five rounds. “Juventus Managua” away for a long time does not know victories. We believe that the hosts will win.

Our forecast is the victory of Hal Up for 2.44 in BC Fonbet.