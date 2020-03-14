Arthur Toporkov v Sergei Yatsenko live streaming free for the League Pro

Arthur Toporkov v Sergei Yatsenko. Prediction table tennis League Pro (March 14, 2020)

Arthur Toporkov in the League Pro in Moscow on March 14 will play with Sergey Yatsenko. What will be the upcoming match? – read in our forecast.

Arthur Toporkov

Last week, Toporkov won first place at the League Pro tournament in Moscow. In the final match, Arthur defeated Dmitry Fedorov in three games (11-6, 11-9, 11-9). Surely Toporkov has a desire to repeat the achievement of the last week or, at least, to win one of the prizes.

Sergei Yatsenko

Yatsenko literally two days ago participated in the grid cap competitions in Kiev. At that tournament, Sergey won only two victories – over Oleg Pereguda (13-11, 11-5, 11-7) and Sergey Semenets (11-4, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5), which did not help him leave the group.

In the rating, Yatsenko is lower than his future opponent, and therefore he will face a difficult test in the upcoming meeting.

Statistics

Previously, tennis players have not met each other.

In the last five games Toporkov won four victories, Yatsenko – two.

Forecast

This will be the first personal meeting between the tennis players. We suggest in this pair to give preference to Toporkov, who at the moment is slightly higher in the ranking, which is what his future opponent is. In addition, Arthur has more convincing results in recent games, so we expect his victory in the upcoming game.

Our forecast is the victory of Toporkov for a coefficient of 1.71 in the BC 1xBet.