As a bride: Ani Lorak excited network photos in white dress

Singer Ani Lorak recently pohvastatsya ring on the ring finger, now showed photos in a luxurious white dress. A translucent cloth was embroidered with white flowers and complemented the outfit shoes color ivory.

Outfit so reminded of wedding decoration that subscribers ventured to ask: are you going to Carolina again to go down the aisle. Hints the singer left unattended.

The pandemic coronavirus Ani Lorak has canceled all their concerts in March and April performances postponed to October-November. The singer said that he decided to devote free time to yourself: exercise, meditate, listen to your inner voice.

Earlier, Ani Lorak boasted as improve himself training in the gym and showed great athletic stretch.

Photo anilorak happy/Instagram

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter