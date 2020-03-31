As a pandemic will affect fashion in the world

Fashion historian and TV presenter Alexander Vasilyev believes that after the pandemic coronavirus in the industries of beauty and fashion new trends will appear, write the Russian media.

According to experts, the population now has neither the money nor the opportunity to go to beauty salons to do a new hairstyle or a manicure, because these procedures can lead to infection infection. In this regard, said Vasiliev, ended the era of glamour: in the future will become a popular long hair and beard. “Many people will do this now at home in their environment. People are afraid to go to tweeze, just be afraid to pump her lips,” he explained.

The specialist added that the fashion will sleepwear and robes — these things will produce well-known brands.

In addition, according to Vasiliev, a good profit can get manufacturers that focus on disinfectants. Demand, in particular, will be disinfecting gels with the scents of popular perfumes.

In March, a British expert in the field of beauty and health described the positive effect of self-isolation in the spread of the coronavirus in the appearance of the woman. In the first place, according to the dermatologist, thanks to the work from home women allow your skin a break from makeup that has a beneficial effect in a few weeks the face is cleaner.