As for 7 moments to recognize your soul mate: tips psychologist

Photo: pixabay.com

In Ukraine and around the world have long popular formats of Speed dating (speed Dating) where you can meet your soulmate. Men and women are given up to 10 minutes on acquaintance, and during that time they need to understand if they want to see a second time.

Psychologist of the project “Okugenda nolp” Irina Kirichenko attended one of these clubs to give some useful tips.

Most men and women come to speed Dating in order to find your soulmate, but do not always know how to do it right. Irina Kirichenko told how in just 7 minutes to understand how a person fits you. Psychologist claims that on the first date to recognize your

mate is very difficult, but mutual sympathy may occur if you know how to behave.

Irina Kirichenko. Photo: press service

Tip 1. You will not have a second chance to make a first impression

On a first date it is important to demonstrate your best qualities that the person had a desire to meet again. For example, in one of the episodes of the show, was a good example. The project came fitness trainer, who lives immediately attracts attention: good-looking, charismatic, popular with women. But at the wedding he wore a suit that is 2 sizes larger, after all, borrowed it from my brother. The bride of the man is not liked, however, due to the fact that they lived in the same house, he had a chance to fix it. In real life you will not have a second chance to make a first impression, so make sure the suit looked good.

Tip 2. Confidence

Very important, in what condition you come out. You should be relaxed and confident, because fear blocks all your strengths. You need to take Dating as a learning experience, but not to treat them as exam, on which depends the life. And remember, even if a second date happens, it does not mean that you no longer like.

Tip 3. Search criteria

In order to choose a mate, it is important to clearly understand what kind of person you want to see. If you know who you need, then choose among those people who meet the criteria, all the other people just disappear. If you don’t have a clear list of characteristics, there will be many disappointments and partings.

Tip 4. Ask your partner

When you are on your first date, determine what is in front of you the goal is to advertise themselves or to learn about a man who is in front of you. When we want to understand what the lives of other people, what he values, what interests, then ask questions. So you know, you want to see this person a second time. If you do advertise, it is often repellent, because there is a feeling that the person you are not interested.

Tip 5. Second date on the same day

If speed Dating you like each other, it is better in the evening to continue the meeting until emotions have not yet subsided, and there is a desire to know about people. The probability of making the second step and build a relationship in this case is higher than if the couple decide to postpone the next meeting.