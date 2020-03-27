As if run over by a truck: famous boxer told about the symptoms of coronavirus

American boxer Travis Kauffman reported that passed test positive for coronavirus.

34-year-old heavyweight champion, the most famous opponents of the Pro-ring was Luis Ortiz and Chris Arreola, said that the first symptoms were a sore throat, but then his condition deteriorated. He went to the doctors who diagnosed him with a coronavirus.

“My first symptoms were discomfort in the throat. The next day I felt like I was run over by a truck. Feel like I broke. After my temperature rose and I decided to get tested. I had a test for influenza and coronavirus. I left the hospital, because I thought that the case of the flu. I was told to keep isolation, because the test may take 10 days. Today, four days later, they called me and said that I was diagnosed with coronavirus.

I’m not worried about myself, but I’m worried about father, who is now ill, and their child. People say all of this as cold, but it’s much worse,” said Kauffman in an interview with Boxing Scene.

