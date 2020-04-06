As Prince William: the Prime Minister of Ireland at the time of a pandemic will be to work as a doctor

In the outbreak in the world of the pandemic coronavirus Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar has decided once a week to moonlight as a doctor to help doctors.

About it writes The Guardian.

It is reported that Varadkar who received a medical degree and seven years worked as a doctor came from the medical register in 2013, losing the right to practise.

“Dr Varadkar returned to the medical register last month. He offered his services to the Executive office on health (HSE) one shift per week in the areas that fall within its sphere of competence”, — said the official representative of the government.

It is noted that the Prime Minister has many friends and relatives working in the health sector, so he wanted “a little help”. In addition, the Prime Minister grew up in a family of physicians. His father is physician and mother is a nurse.

According to IrishTimes, Varadkar will be once a week to conduct primary research by telephone. The Irish authorities took this measure to slow the spread of the virus. Now, anyone think they have the symptoms COVID-19, can call the dedicated number for advice.

