As researched Ukrainian drug against mers — details from the scientists

Kiev declared total quarantine. Obviously, the government is seriously concerned about the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Therefore, the question of individual prevention and treatment is becoming crucial.

Last week the former head of the Center for influenza, doctor of medical Sciences Alexander Grinevich published on his Facebook page information that was sensational. The scientist reported that studies on the action of the domestic drug with the active substance as a result, they gave encouraging result: as shown by tests conducted by computer simulation, this drug may have the ability to influence the coronavirus COVID-19, at least slow its progress.

The positive news is picked up by the media, but some commentators reacted to it with suspicion and reservations, because in his article the scientist gave no details of the experiments and their results.

We turned to Alexander I. for clarification.

— Alexander, you wrote that the study of the action of the drug on the virus was carried out using docking. What it means and this method is considered reliable in the medical and pharmaceutical scientific practices?

Yes. Now all research with potentially new drugs, beginning with computer modeling. It is a recognized modern, one of the most promising and cost-effective research methods. This modeling gives the theoretical basis for the understanding that a certain drug can have some action. A computer model of the coronavirus COVID-19 was developed at the beginning of this year, Chinese experts and presented in the Internet. We took it with scientific sources and started the research. As it turned out the results of the simulation, as I wrote in my message in FB, the active substance of the preparation can indeed block the mechanisms of reproduction of the virus. And thus, there are theoretical foundations for the conclusion that block the virus and the drug can in vivo.

— By the way, the lack of research on the live virus have also been the subject of discussion …

— Let’s start with the fact that in Ukraine there are no laboratory type BSL-III that allows you to work with dangerous Chinese coronavirus. Besides, in Ukraine, at the beginning of our research there was not even sick COVID-19. But research on two types of live cultures of cells, which multiply coronaviruses, we did. In both cases got the same with a computer modeling result, namely, that the active substance Proteflazid blocks the development of coronaviruses. But again — we took from the Bank of strains of viruses of the coronavirus, which was available at that time in Ukraine and has performed with him a number of studies. It is also an RNA-containing virus as the one isolated in China from patients.

— What is the for a person who is sick, or not sick — the concept of “blocks the replication of the virus.” This mechanism can help human? At what stage?

Thank you, very good question. We are talking about the fact that if there is a blocking of the development of the virus in the stage lower than the maximum viral load of the human body — the patient develops the disease, i.e. it is suspended at a certain stage. And most importantly, if the time to use an antiviral drug do not develop complications such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, and many others. Long-term practice of use of the active substance as a result, they shows that the earlier the drug is used in acute respiratory viral infections (in the first hours after the occurrence of specific symptoms characteristic of SARS), the better the effect.

But we are talking about the coronavirus, so do the tactics of treatment of influenza and SARS disease, which gradually covers the planet?

— Even when I had a similar situation with coronavirus in the beginning of this century, my colleagues and I published a scientific article “Coronavirus: problems and prospects” (the Ukrainian Medical Journal, No. 3 (95) -V / VI 2013, Pp. 45-48). We have already seen that this disease may be developed in the future and has certain threats. And it was already known that the group of SARS, which has more than 200 viruses include coronavirus. He was and is on the territory of Ukraine and on the territory not only in Europe but around the world. Of course, it is slightly different, it’s a different strain, is not as dangerous as COVID-19. But this does not mean that we are faced with something completely new and unknown.

— Go back to your drug. Among the comments there is an opinion that a drug with the active substance as a result, they were investigated on efficiency only in Ukraine and Russia. For some reason this is considered insufficient. Tell me, in 20 years of using the drug in medical practice, how many, approximately, he passed the clinical and preclinical studies on the effect on the viruses that are specified in the regulations, namely, influenza and other ARVI, herpes, even AIDS?

— To date, the effectiveness of the drug with the active substance as a result, they dedicated more than 200 scientific publications. Most of which usually are based on the use of drugs in ambulatory and clinical conditions and results of preclinical studies. There are also clinical studies undertaken regardless of the manufacturer other institutions, medical institutions, specialized departments of universities and institutes. There is the publication of reviews of such studies, meta-analyses, systematic reviews, tens of methodical recommendations and information letters posted on the territory of Ukraine and CIS countries. Protected about ten and nearly forty doctoral theses.

Yes, it’s the scientific base, which dealt with efforts of the Ukrainian scientists. Most of the research done by the scientists, without any financing of the company, and the studies were performed in institutions of the Ministry of health of Ukraine, ANU and Academy of medical Sciences. Or is it something else, something that has always “not enough”? Can “stuff”, as claimed by some “experts”?

I am often asked is whether our publications “in the publications included in scientometric database” as “all the rest — questionable in terms of reliability”. Yes, we have published on PubMed (for example Proteflazid®: treatment of herpesvirus and mixed infections. Meta-analysis of clinical trials results. Matyash V et al. Pol Merkur Lekarski. 2018 May 25, 44 (263): 236-247). But the question arises: why a national publication (e.g. DAN of Ukraine and other Ukrainian scientific journals) some of our fellow citizens belong to the category “questionable in terms of reliability”?!?

In General, studies conducted on the territory of Ukraine and CIS countries, are now planning to conduct research in other countries, because there is interest in our preparation and in Europe. It is necessary to add that in 2019 our project “Innovative natural direct action antiviral agent for ARI treatment” after passing the international specialized examination was awarded a European Commission certificate “SEAL OF EXELLENCE”.

That is, it is that research on the study of the efficacy of the active substance as a result, they have evidence, in connection with which the European Commission recognized the presented evidence base and praised our project to study the effectiveness of the active substance Proteflazid in case of acute respiratory viral infections , assessing the studies mentioned certificate.

— To avoid any discrepancies, please give a clear description of the drug. After all, non-specialized sources of information are sometimes referred it, even to the immunostimulant …

— The first and most convincing — you just have to look in the instruction for medical use of the drug. It is clearly indicated that drugs with the active ingredient as a result, they registered as antivirals direct action (ATC J05A). The fact that they affect the immune system — true, but that, say, a certain bonus to the main function, the direct antiviral action, specified in the instructions section of the “Farmacodinamica”, which indicates that the drug acts on RNA and DNA-containing viruses, inhibits certain enzymes and thus, is a means of etiotropic action. That is, act directly on viruses, thanks to this and manifests its effect in viral diseases. In instructions for medical devices, approved by the Ministry of health and valid on the territory of Ukraine for nearly 20 years, contains a complete list of viruses sensitive to said active substance, including viruses assigned to the group of ARVI (acute respiratory viral infection), which also include the coronaviruses .

— The last question. It is clear that the message on FB is not enough convincing form of communication of such a plan. So will the published evidence-based conclusions studies of the action of the drug on the coronavirus?

— Research is currently in its final stages. We have qualitative and quantitative data of antiviral activity of the active substance Proteflazid on a computer model of Chinese coronavirus and two cell cultures of coronaviruses that were available in Ukraine. The research results will be analysed and published, so the facts were known not only in Ukraine but all over the world. Because such data must be available medical and scientific community.

In his FB message I intended to share the good news, to assure the Ukrainian public that we, in Ukraine, the scientists care about the overcoming of threats that we, our children, parents, friends, loved ones and compatriots, often confronted in daily life. Remember New Sanzhary, Chernivtsi … And for me is very strange and unpleasant sounding criticisms of some authors, that my message is “advertising”, since we do not impose medicines of its own production and do not encourage to run and to buy them, but only inform the community of certain achievements in the scientific field. Moreover, highly relevant at this time.