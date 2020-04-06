As Russia throws its, and Putin is protecting the Russian-speaking (video)

In a network there was an emotional video in which Russians “thank you,” Russian President Vladimir Putin for what he let the situation with coronavirus in the country slide.

The video was published in YouTube.

On the background of hospital wards in a terrible state and forced to be treated in such circumstances, elderly Russians, voice-over “thank” Putin for what he was postponed the introduction of a quarantine.

“Thank you for helping Italy, forgetting about Russia. Thank you for sending through one of the richest countries of Europe, forgetting about the hospitals of Saratov, Voronezh, Perm and other cities of Russia. Thank you for uploaded a humanitarian aid aircraft in the US, but forgot to send medical masks in hospitals of Astrakhan and Tver”, -is told in the video.

In addition, remember Putin and other “blessings” – new taxes, combined with the mass closure of production facilities and sales areas and 20 years of “stability” on the oil needle.

“Thank you, from all of us. May God give you health and longevity. You’ll need them when you have to answer in court for all the crimes that you commit for 20 years. Thank you!” the author sums up the movie.