As the coronavirus will affect “Eurovision”: the statement of the authorities of Rotterdam

Despite the fact that in the Netherlands, as in several European countries, have canceled public events for coronavirus, the preparation for “Eurovision” is in full swing. The power of Rotterdam, where in may will be held the contest, said that while cancel or postpone the contest on other dates will not.

Mayor of Rotterdam Ahmed Aboutaleb in an interview with RTV Rijnmond said that they will return to the issue of competition April 5-6. Then, most likely, will decide the fate of “Eurovision”.

“My last day is the moment when we begin to build the stage. This day needs to be clarified: will host the “Eurovision” or not. We have two options: EBU and AVROTROS (Dutch broadcaster) can make the decision to hold or cancel. But it’s too early”, — said Ahmed Aboutaleb.

Now preparation for the competition goes as usual and as scheduled.

“We are monitoring the situation with the spread of the virus daily. While the contest does not require any additional decisions. Training continues in full. I think in mid-April, will need to revisit this issue, however we now have still plenty of time before the competition”, — quotes the words of a member of the municipal Council of Rotterdam tourism Kasmi edition ad.nl.

The contest kicks off may 12. It will be attended by representatives of 41 countries. Ukraine is a group GO_A with the song “Nightingale”. Under forecasts of bookmakers, the Ukrainians occupied 27-e a place.

Russian band Little Big late introduced a song and it takes 5-th place.

