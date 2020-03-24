As the tramp ran away from the coronavirus (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Как Трамп убегал от коронавируса (видео)

The network got the video, where the President of the United States Donald trump in the audience tried to escape, fearing infection with the coronavirus COVID-19.

Funny video published in social networks.

On one of his public speeches tramp moved away from the member of the working group of the White house for the coronavirus when she said that she had at the weekend was the heat.

On the frame were a time when American head scared. But others reacted to the situation with a smile.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article