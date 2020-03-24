As the tramp ran away from the coronavirus (video)

The network got the video, where the President of the United States Donald trump in the audience tried to escape, fearing infection with the coronavirus COVID-19.

Funny video published in social networks.

On one of his public speeches tramp moved away from the member of the working group of the White house for the coronavirus when she said that she had at the weekend was the heat.

On the frame were a time when American head scared. But others reacted to the situation with a smile.