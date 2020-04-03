As they urged Chechens to sit at home (video)

Netizens turned into a meme an appeal to the residents of Chechnya of the mounted on the minaret loudspeaker, from which came the call to remain in quarantine and not to leave home without urgent need. Users felt that this audio track is perfectly blended into the entourage of disaster movies.

The author of the original video, which later published a Telegram and Twitter accounts, shot on a minaret, from which over the loudspeaker announced: “Without masks, without gloves not to leave! Only store, pharmacy, need only to go! Be warned! Look, do not say “we don’t know.” Will be strictly punished and the penalty will be.”

At the same male voice in the video sounds extremely alarmed. Perhaps this was the reason for the Association with disaster films. For example, recorded in Chechnya the audio imposed on the fragments from the films “war of the worlds” and “the Dark knight: the legend”.