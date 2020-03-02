As was the fate of the children of the legendary Morgunova

His popular actor Yevgeny Morgunov must first Director Leonid Gaidai’s comedies in which he played a “Seasoned” leader roguish Trinity (Nikulin, Vitsin).

Movies have become legendary, and the images are Experienced, a coward and a Dunce in the USSR acquired a cult status.

In real life Morgunova it wasn’t as fun as in his famous comedies. Talk about the difficult childhood of the actor, his difficult character, as was the fate of the children of Eugene Morgunova

Difficult fate of Yevgeny Morgunov



His childhood Jack spent without a father who abandoned the family shortly after the birth of her son. Mother a nurse worked in a local hospital. A boy with a childhood dream on stage… but in 14 years, had arranged to work at the plant, where he was engaged in grinding discs.

Nevertheless, from his dream, he refused. In 16 years the young man became a student at the school at the theatre of Tairov, and in the following year, he studied at VGIK. After graduating from the Institute, Morgunov got a job in Theater actor. The first time he was invited to the role in the Patriotic drama. Once charismatic actor Director Leonid Gaidai, which ultimately glorified Morgunova, but, alas, did not make him happy.

Wife Of “Experienced”



The first time Eugene married a ballerina from the Bolshoi theatre Barbara Ryabtseva. He was younger than her 13 years. This woman Morgunov lived for a decade, but children, the couple never showed up.

In 38 years, the actor met a girl Natasha, who became his second wife. Now he was older than his wife for 13 years. Natalia Morgunov gave birth to first son, Anton, and later second child Nicholas.

Taking care of children



Eugene remembered how starved during and after the war. For this reason, he did everything to fully provide for their children. The family has always been a “deficit” which famous actor got an acquaintance.

As recalled Natalia Morgunova, her husband fully supporting the family . He paid much attention to communicate with his sons, treated them like adults, and not allowed to spoil the wife too boys.

Anton and Nicholas in the childhood was ordinary Soviet children. They spent a lot of time in the yard with their peers. For the summer parents sent them to summer camp. To study the sons Morgunova treated cool. The actor wanted to learn to play musical instruments, but the venture didn’t work out.

Son Nicholas and granddaughter Zhenya



Later Natalia Morgunova remembered that Nicholas life was a restless and enjoyed life as the last time. Right after school he had a wife who in the mid-90s gave birth to his daughter, marry.

Granddaughter rarely spent time with the famous grandfather because he was very ill. Although sometimes they can go together to the concert. But more than my Wife paid attention to the grandmother

At age 26 the youngest son of actor Nicholas died in a car accident. The first time after the tragedy of granddaughter Zhenya lived with her mother, and then moved to grandma’s.

Eugene A. died a year after the death of Nicholas. He had a stroke. Wife Morgunova self-educated granddaughter, who grew up smart and talented girl with a keen ear. She studied at the school of music, where he mastered the cello. After receiving the high school diploma she became a student at the theatre school.

The eldest son



About the life of the eldest son Morgunova, Anton, it is known that he had serious problems with alcohol. Then he threw a drink, but had behaved inappropriately, he led a secluded life, and when it had clashed with neighbors

The last time Anton Morgunov. lived with his mother, who jealously guarded it from communication with journalists. The family’s eldest son Eugene Morgunova little is known, the media wrote about the fact that Anton’s two sons, who already have children of their own.

Yevgeny Morgunov s youngest son

Eugene and Natalia Morgunova

Agnani Morgunov with Suruga and children

Eugene Morgunova

Anton Morgunov