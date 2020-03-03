Ascoli v Chievo: live streaming free for the Serie B

Ascoli v Chievo: prediction for the Serie B match (March 4, 2020)

Ascoli lost the last two matches, but whether Chievo will be able to extend the opponent’s series on March 4, you will find the answer in our forecast. Who should I prefer?

Ascoli

“Ascoli” is having an unsuccessful season – despite the fact that Roberto Stellone’s team obviously relied on the finish in the playoff zone, while she is forced to fight for the survival. After 25 rounds, the “white-black” take 16th place in the table and seven points away from the direct departure zone. In the last round, “Ascoli”, contrary to all forecasts, lost 1: 2 to “Pescara”, having suffered a second defeat in a row.

Chievo

“Chievo” is also not a huge success, but the team Michele Marcolini is kept in the playoffs. In 26 rounds, the “flying donkeys” scored 37 points, with which they take eighth place in the table, it will be very difficult to compete for a direct ticket to Serie A, given the nine points behind Frosinone.

In the final round, Chievo lost 0-1 to Livorno, having suffered their first defeat in their last four games.

Statistics

In the first round Chievo beat Ascoli 2-0

In the last six matches, Chievo won six victories over Ascoli

Ascoli lost their last two matches

Forecast

“Chievo” unstably holds the season, but at the same time seeks to gain a foothold in the playoff zone, while the Marcolini team succeeds, but the competitors are on their heels. “Ascoli” has serious problems in defense, and in general the club’s crisis is visible to the naked eye, in this situation, “Chievo” has a great chance to get hold of points, now guests are extremely contraindicated to make mistakes.

We believe that guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Chievo . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.97