Ashleigh Barty vs Elena Rybakina: live streaming free for the WTA Doha

Ashleigh Barty – Elena Rybakina: live streaming free for the WTA Doha

Ashleigh Barty – Elena Rybakina. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 26, 2020)

The first racket of the world, Ashleigh Barty in the match of the 1/8 finals of the tournament in Doha on February 26, will try to stop Elena Rybakina, who has been playing without a break for the third week. We offer a forecast for the match.

Ashleigh Barty

There were fears before the start match in Doha performed by Barty against Siegemund that a pause in performances would not have the best effect on the game of the first racket of the world.

However, with her victory (6-3, 6-2), the Australian tennis player dispelled all fears. Against Rybakina this season, Australian Open Barty has already played and won a landslide victory (6-3, 6-2).

Elena Rybakina

After two lost finals in St. Petersburg and Dubai, Elena Rybakina played two more matches in Doha. Thus, since February 10, the Kazakhstani tennis player has already played 12 matches. Beyond the load, which, on the one hand, show us the excellent physical shape of Elena, on the other – failure is inevitable with such a schedule.

Rybakina won two matches in Doha in three sets. Moreover, the rivals were far from the top 10. First, she outplayed Sorana Kirsta (3-6, 6-3, 6-1). In the second round, she pulled out a victory at Van Uytvank on a tie-break (5-7, 6-2, 7-6).

Statistics

In a single personal meeting in 2020, Barty won with a handicap of (-7) games.

This season, Barty has won 10 of 12 matches.

Rybakina in February held 12 matches in which she won ten victories.

Forecast

Ashleigh Barty did not experience serious problems in a personal meeting against Rybakina at Australian Open (6-3, 6-2). In the opening match against Siegemund, the first racket of the world fully showed its good current shape after a break in performances. The exorbitant stress factor in Rybakina also speaks in favor of Barty . We offer a forecast for a convincing victory of the favorite.

Our forecast is the victory of Barty with the handicap (-3.5) of the game for a coefficient of 1.72 in BC 1x Bet.