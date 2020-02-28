Ashleigh Barty vs Petra Kvitova: live streaming free for the WTA Doha

Ashleigh Barty – Petra Kvitova: live streaming free for the WTA Doha

Ashleigh Barty vs Petra Kvitova. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 28, 2020)

The last four matches between Barty and Kvitova ended with Ashley’s victories. On February 28, tennis players will play among themselves in the semifinals in Doha. Will the first racket of the world continue to win? – we learn from the forecast of a tennis expert.

Ashleigh Barty

Successful is the first tournament for Ashley Barty after the Australian Open. Only two matches were held in Doha by an Australian tennis player. The quarter-finals took place on the removal of Elena Rybakina.

In the opening match, Barty confidently outplayed Siegemund (6-3, 6-2). The quarter-final against Mugurusi was not so convincing, although Ashley played noticeably better during the match (6-1, 6-7, 6-2). In the second set, Mugurusa great served the first ball, the first made a break. I was able to return to the match Barty, but the tie-break was left for Garbinier.

It is important that Ashley did not flinch a bit after the failure in the second installment of the game with Mugurusa. From the very beginning of the third set, I made corrections in the game, played more boldly and actively at the reception, and confidently brought the matter to victory.

Petra Kvitova

In our predictions for matches with the participation of Kvitova in Doha, we noted that at the moment the Czech tennis player is far from in optimal playing form. The quarter-final against Gill (7-6, 7-6) fully demonstrated this.

In the first set, Kvitova lost her advantage, although she led 4-1 with two breaks. In the second installment, Jaber also led, had two set points on her serve, but did not realize her chances. Obviously, the game does not go in Doha on its pitch with Kvitova. Gill made five breaks, Ostapenko also noted five breaks. It will be hard to confront Barty with such a game on his pitch.

In Australian Open, Barty lost in two sets in the quarterfinals of Kvitova (6-7, 2-6). Also then five times she gave her pitch.

Statistics

Tennis players have equality in personal meetings 4-4.

Barty won all her victories over the Czech tennis player in 2019 and 2020.

Both tennis players have won eleven victories in 13 matches played this season.

Forecast

As in Melbourne, Ashley Barty is a favorite in the line of bookmakers in the upcoming match. Before last year’s match in Miami between tennis players, Barty lost four times to Kvitova. The victory in Miami was a turning point in the confrontation between the tennis players. Barty found approaches to Petra’s game and won four consecutive victories.

Compared to the recent fight in Melbourne, nothing fundamentally changed in the balance of power. Petra currently does not have stability in the game on his pitch. Ashley is able to take full advantage of this.

Our forecast is Barty’s victory for a coefficient of 1.59 in Betsiti BC .