Asia-Pacific Dubai: Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils. Forecast for the match Asia-Pacific Dubai (February 28, 2020)

In the second semi-final of the tournament in Dubai, Novak Djokovic will fight with Gael Monfils. The match will take place on February 28. Will the Serb win another victory? – read in our forecast.

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic had a great start to this season. Surprisingly, he has not lost this season yet. In total, Novak played 15 fights, in which he won 15 victories. It is likely that the Serb will try to break the record for the duration of matches won in a row.

In Dubai, Djokovic is sweeping away one rival after another from his path. He gave Malek Jaziri only three games, and Karen Khachanov and Philip Kolshrayber managed to win four each.

Gael Monfils

Monfils should be pleased with his performances. Recently, the 33-year-old Frenchman managed to win competitions in Montpellier and Rotterdam, defeating Vaseka Pospisil (7-5, 6-3) and Felix Auger-Allassim (6-2, 6-4) in the final, respectively. Thanks to this, he climbed to ninth line in the world ranking.

In Dubai, Gael continued his triumphal gait, beating Marton Fuchovich (6-4, 7-5), Yasatuke Uchiyama (6-1, 6-2) and Richard Gaske (6-3, 6-3). Now his winning streak is 11 fights.

Statistics

In-person meetings score 17-1 in favor of Djokovic.

This year, the Serb beat the Frenchman at the APR Cup with a score of 6-2, 6-3.

In the last three face-to-face meetings, Monfils won only one set.

Forecast

Despite the excellent game form, we do not believe in the success of the Frenchman. Monfils regularly loses to Djokovic . Throughout his career, he never learned to play against the Serb. It is unlikely that he will succeed now. Most likely, Novak will record another confident Victoria on his own account.

Our forecast is the victory of Novak Djokovic taking into account the handicap (-4.5) of the game for a coefficient of 1.84 in BC 1x