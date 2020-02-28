Asia-Pacific Santiago: Federico Delbonis vs Casper Ruud live stream, preview, prediction

February 28, Casper Ruud will try to get into the semi-finals of the tournament in Santiago. But for this he needs to beat Federico Delbonis. Will the Norwegian succeed? – read in our forecast.

Federico Delbonis

For Delbonis, this is already the fourth dirt tournament this year in South America, but he first reached the quarter finals. The Argentinean is too unstable and is now far from his best form. In the first match here, he beat Martin Klizhan (6-1, 7-6), but the Slovak is playing badly now.

Federico played his last match against Salvatore Caruso. The Argentinean won the match with a score of 7-6, 6-3, but the Italian played terribly. On the second serve, he took only 35% of the points. In addition, Caruso made six double mistakes.

Casper Ruud

Two weeks ago, Ruud appeared at a tournament in Buenos Aires and immediately won it. In the course of all competitions, Casper looked great. In five fights, he lost only one set, and in the final he defeated Pedro Souza (6-1, 6-4).

Having left Argentina, the Norwegian played in Rio de Janeiro not in the best way. Ruud failed to get through Gianluca Mager, losing to him with a score of 5-7, 6-7. But in Santiago, Casper started again perfectly. In the previous match, the Norwegian defeated the Chilean Alejandro Tabilo (6-4, 7-5).

Statistics

In face-to-face meetings, the score is still 1-1.

Last year, on hard, Ruud defeated Delbonis in three sets.

Forecast

We do not believe that Delbonis will be able to beat Ruud . The Argentine is inferior in class to the Norwegian. In addition, he is now too unstable. Most likely, Casper will confidently outperform the Argentinean.

Our forecast is the victory of Casper Ruud, taking into account the handicap (-2.5) of the game for a coefficient of 1.76 in BC Marathon