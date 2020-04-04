Aslan Clemente admired the perfect body in a tiny bikini

Instagram American fitness model Aslan Clemente is full of hot pictures in tiny bathing suits.

22-year-old girl born in Miami in a family of Cubans. Hard to believe, but in the school years classmates taunted her because of the strong curvature of the spine. Celemente almost no one spoke and felt shy, as shy because of the corset she had to wear every day.

Despite the constant discomfort, she managed to cure scoliosis and to realize his dream – to earn money through sport. Attractive appearance Celemente and her beautiful and toned body helped her start a modeling career and become a popular figure in Instagram. This allows the girl to earn around 70 thousand dollars a year just by advertising in your profile.

Author

Mikhail Morozov