Aslan Clemente admired the perfect body in a tiny bikini

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Instagram American fitness model Aslan Clemente is full of hot pictures in tiny bathing suits.

22-year-old girl born in Miami in a family of Cubans. Hard to believe, but in the school years classmates taunted her because of the strong curvature of the spine. Celemente almost no one spoke and felt shy, as shy because of the corset she had to wear every day.

Яслен Селементе восхитила идеальным телом в крошечном купальнике

Aslan Clemente

Despite the constant discomfort, she managed to cure scoliosis and to realize his dream – to earn money through sport. Attractive appearance Celemente and her beautiful and toned body helped her start a modeling career and become a popular figure in Instagram. This allows the girl to earn around 70 thousand dollars a year just by advertising in your profile.

Яслен Селементе восхитила идеальным телом в крошечном купальнике

Aslan Clemente

Яслен Селементе восхитила идеальным телом в крошечном купальнике

Aslan Clemente

Яслен Селементе восхитила идеальным телом в крошечном купальнике

Aslan Clemente

Яслен Селементе восхитила идеальным телом в крошечном купальнике

Aslan Clemente

Яслен Селементе восхитила идеальным телом в крошечном купальнике

Aslan Clemente

Яслен Селементе восхитила идеальным телом в крошечном купальнике

Aslan Clemente

Яслен Селементе восхитила идеальным телом в крошечном купальнике

Aslan Clemente

Яслен Селементе восхитила идеальным телом в крошечном купальнике

Aslan Clemente

Яслен Селементе восхитила идеальным телом в крошечном купальнике

Aslan Clemente

First look at the new candid photo shoot Svitolina we have a Telegram!

Author

Яслен Селементе восхитила идеальным телом в крошечном купальнике

Mikhail Morozov

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article