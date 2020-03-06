Astra Giurgiu vs FC Botosani live streaming free for the Romanian Championship

Astra v Botosani. Forecast for the match of the championship of Romania (March 6, 2020)

Read our forecast for the match “Astra” – “Botoshani”, which will be held on March 6th. Guests go on a five-game straight game without a loss. Will it be possible to extend the series?

Astra

“Astra” is in sixth place of the championship, gaining 21 points. The lag behind the team from above “Methane Gas” is one point. The “Black Devils” cannot win seven rounds in a row, among them only three draws against “Sepsi” (2: 2), “Hermannstadt” (2: 2), “Lech” (0: 0). In the first round of the playoffs, the wards of Bogdan Andone lost to the CFR with a score of 2: 1.

The main scorer of the club Alibek became the author of the only goal ; during the season he scored 11 times.

Botosani

“Botosani” is in good condition, thanks to which he managed to settle down in the top three with 24 points. “Red-white-blue” show a confident game, in the last five matches only one draw and managed to win four times. In the last meeting with Steaua, it was not possible to identify the winner and the match was completed with a score of 2: 2.

Dugandzik scored a double in the previous round, he scored in six games in a row.

Statistics

“Astra” does not win in the last seven games.

Botosani won four of five past matches.

“Botoshani” scores in 11 fights in a row.

Forecast

In our opinion, the “red-white-blue” are the favorites, now they have gained excellent shape, having won in four of the last five games, while the “Astra” fails match after match. We assume that in the meeting three or more goals will be scored in total, and Botosani will take three points.

Our predictions are a total greater than (2) for 1.80 in the 1xBet Bet and a victory for Botosani for 2.60.