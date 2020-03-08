Astrologers and clairvoyants in Russia told who and how to protect Putin

The head of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin is obsessed with his security. This was stated by Russian political scientist Stanislav Belkovsky.

According to him, the number of Federal security service Putin is 60 thousand people, reports the Internet-the edition “GORDON”.

“This system includes a huge number of people. Not only physical guards. It includes chefs, taste the food of Vladimir Putin, astrology, clairvoyants — a lot of people… Well, without astrologers and clairvoyants to anticipate risks and to perform them? Brick is going on Vladimir? What, no clairvoyants, we know when and where he is going? No,” — said Belkovsky.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, earlier Putin declared that allegedly refused to use doubles. According to him, this idea was in the early 2000-ies, in “the most difficult times of the fight against terrorism”.

