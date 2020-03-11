Astronaut from the state Duma suggested not to split hairs and not to pretend that Russia is a civilized country

State Duma Deputy Valentina Tereshkova offers to lift restrictions on number of presidential terms and allow re-elected to this position to the acting President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

This was Tereshkova said at a plenary session of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, informs Russian media.

“The question is not about him (Putin – ed.), about us, citizens of Russia, and its future. If so, why twist and split hairs, what for to fence some artificial construction. We must all honestly, openly and publicly to provide.

Or even remove restrictions on number of presidential terms in the Constitution. Or, if the situation requires, and, most importantly, if you want people to put in law the possibility for the incumbent President be re-elected to this position already in compliance with the renewed Constitution”.

The former astronaut said that he did not know whether Putin is ready to run for another term, but “the mere existence of this possibility for the current President, given his powerful authority, is a stabilizing factor for society, for the country’s development, carrying out reforms”.

Tereshkova called this constitutional provision “guarantee of stability” within the country and abroad.

In her opinion, it’s also “cool the ardor of those who are already trying to intrigue, to destabilize the situation”.

Speaker of the state Duma Vyacheslav Volodin has declared a break in session of the state Duma to discuss the proposal.

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin will arrive in the state Duma after 15:00 Moscow time (14, Kyiv).

Review of the speaker of the state Duma: “the Amendment voiced Valentina, requires, firstly, consultation with the President, because it is. And it would be correct to ask his opinion. Also it would be correct to hold consultations with leaders of political factions and, of course, to prepare the very amendment”.