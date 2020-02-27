Astronomers found habitable planet

Scientists from Cambridge University, found that on the planet K2-18b, which is located outside the Solar system, can be all the conditions for the existence of life terrestrial. Reported by the journal Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Clarifies that K2-18b has a radius 2.6 times more and the weight is 8.6 times bigger than Earth.

According to the newspaper, this was the first discovery of the exoplanet with a water atmosphere, in the zone of habitability, as well as the first exoplanets, which theoretically could Harbor life terrestrial.