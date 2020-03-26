At least six months of absolute stagnation: as the quarantine coronavirus has hit show business

The epidemic of coronavirus has dramatically affected the lives not only of ordinary people but also celebrities. In connection with the quarantine canceled all public events: concerts, exhibitions, theatrical performances… the Stars of show business are forced to sit at home and count the losses. Most of the industry’s employees were left without work and without pay. As the crisis has affected the star’s life and what will happen with show business, the “FACTS” told by the famous Ukrainian producer Michael Jasinski.

— What concerts and tours of your charges you canceled? What are the losses?

– While we’re not calling it off, but only tolerated. And concerts Olya Polyakova, and world tour max Barsky and autumn tour concerts Tany and Jerry Hale all moved and still in the sale, except for those who have not yet picked the date. Cancelled only a few private events, so-called corporate events. But there is, in most cases, transfers of dates.

Major loss is a sudden stop of financial income to pay bills, pay salaries teams, production of new material, filming, etc. the Main problem is that throughout this period it is impossible to plan future activities, especially financial. This can be compared to a refrigerator that is full, not when there’s something there, but until then, until he put the products. Now no products in the fridge Ukrainian show business doesn’t put.

— In such a situation as to be ticketing operators? And what do they offer?

– Understand that it is hard. Many viewers would like to return the money for the tickets, and failing to do any sales for any event operators is extremely difficult to provide these refunds. It is almost impossible. In some countries, as far as I know, organizers of concerts and ticket operators urge the government to help them and to declare a moratorium on the return tickets. This would avoid the outflow of funds from their business and does not give the collapse of a whole sector of the market.

— In show business due to the quarantine lull. How it will affect the industry in General and artists in particular, especially in Ukrainian?

– Artists and musicians — it turned out to be the most vulnerable area along with the tourism and transport links, as it entirely depends on mass and current conditions are unable commercial.

Moreover, the vulnerability of this slaboionizovannoi sphere legally, no major investors and representatives in the government put it under greater threat.

In General, the quarantine and the epidemic will affect the economy, which in the future will adversely affect our industry — when people have no money they are not willing to attend concerts. The atmosphere in the society and his behavior will affect the repertoire of top performers — especially those who write themselves, — will create a lot of song material with the intention of profiting from online content sales. Possible creative advertising collaborations. Actually, at first I foresee an explosion of creativity. But it will not feed a huge army of dancers, musicians and all other representatives of this sphere. They will be unemployed and will be looking for other ways to earn a living. And when the market recovers, not the fact that we will be able to provide today’s level of performance and the quality of the show. Yes, later there’ll be other guys, someone will come back, but it’ll all be different and different. And I’m not sure what is best. And though it is one of the predictions and not the rainbow, but not the sad, all that can really ruin barely emerging in Ukraine of the music industry.

— The crisis and the stagnation expected?

Yes. According to some estimates up to 6 months of stagnation and up to 2 years to recover. In any case, after six months, in one way or another everything will change. The world is beginning a new Chapter in its history.

Who will suffer the most, who is at risk?

– Artists and performers, musicians, choreographers, representatives of related professions and companies serving show business. Also affected are members of groups of stars from which stars will be forced to surrender to optimize costs. It is important to understand that it’s all creative people, a peculiar people. Entrepreneurs, the concert and ticketing company Orient because of their business models and entrepreneurial talents. Shop as creative people in this area is not protected and is under serious threat.

In recent days, the heads of major music companies are preparing for the government a number of initiatives to protect artists. We cannot allow the talents, calling them to perform on stage, were forced to work in the market, in a taxi, a guard or courier. Or go to countries where the government will create better conditions for them. So will lose everything: the audience, the business community and the state, and ultimately the culture of the country. We seriously rolled back, if do not take action.

Who can benefit from the situation? And how crisis can be turned into benefits for the artists, managers?

– Win one is a real way to finally unite the industry and its major representatives in order to protect yourself and your business. Who created the first Union representatives of the music industry, which consults with the government and already have the first success — we are invited to parliamentary hearings, meetings of committees of the Verkhovna Rada, hear us. This is the first steps and a lot around the Union of traditional mistrust, but now they have a chance against a common threat really to create a powerful industrial Union. Specifically now prepared a number of initiatives for the President who would be able to avoid the stagnation of our industry, both now and in the future, to protect the creative Department and not to lose the rapid dynamics of growth of the Ukrainian show-business, which he demonstrates in recent years.

— Like coronavirus carry your team in particular are always in demand singer Olga Polyakova, who now sits at home? What about her movie?

— Olga is now at home with the kids. She has a huge online audience, but she decided not to sing the appartment, and read their own and other children bedtime stories. Live. The first night it was watched by 45 million viewers! The whole stadium! And when you consider that every viewing is a mom with kids, the bedtime stories from Olya Polyakova listened to about 100 thousand people! Now it will do it every night.

Most of the film we took, but were forced to suspend shooting. I hope that in April allowed the holding of events with the participation of more than 10 people, and we quickly finish this.

— It is true that the crisis in the Ukrainian show business this year began in December?

— Can’t agree more! On the contrary, every year the interest towards Ukrainian artists is growing and not only in Ukraine! But in General, the crisis in the country and in Europe and in the world affects us.

— How long can drag on the stagnation in the Ukrainian show business because of the coronavirus? Your predictions, where will it end and what challenges will face?

— To revive will begin in August, the most severe wounds, primarily the fiscal deficit, will lick to the end of the year. But the market will shrink for a long time, so the recovery will be say a year and a half.

Challenge one: how to keep teams of artists, teams, groups, thousands of people working in this business, who will be left without a livelihood for too long.

— What positive aspects can remove the Ukrainian show business out of the situation? If he survives at all?

Positive this little. Perhaps the main discovery for us, people of specific professions, is that the world is seriously changing and we need to be ready for it. At least, to read on the quarantine of Robinson Crusoe and think about what it would be good to learn some other professions and skills so as not to drown if suddenly thrown overboard. Good, time for reading and acquiring new skills a lot now.

