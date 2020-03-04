At the airport of Frankfurt am main noticed, a US citizen, whose suitcase was non-existent flag of new Russia with the inscription. Photo in Facebook was published by the journalist and analyst Igor Solovey.

“American Hodir Ronald (Ronald Goudier) flaunting its fascination with “DNR” and “Novorossiya”. Where and where it was coming from, still unclear,” wrote Nightingale.

According to experts, in the Russian Telegram channels appeared information about the fact that in the occupied Donetsk, held a conference called “Dialogue of Nations”. And supposedly, the delegation of the organization “Yes Califorhia”, which stands for the secession of California from the United States, arrived in Donetsk.

Recall, according to the military expert Oleg Zhdanov, today in the occupied Donbas have left the separatists. There are people who have received Russian passports and swore allegiance to Russia and armed forces of the Russian Federation.

A well-known blogger, a forced migrant from the Luhansk region, Olena Stepova in his blog, explained why the Donbass so easy to give up Ukraine in favor of the “Russian world”.

