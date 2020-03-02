At the Berlinale-2020 winner film from Iran

Mohammad Rasoulof could not come to Berlin. 2017 him for political reasons, barred from leaving Iran. The award was received by his daughter.

The main award of the International Berlin film festival (Berlinale) – the Golden bear – was awarded to the film “Evil does not exist,” Iranian Director Mohammad Rasoulof. About the jury’s decision was announced on Saturday, February 29.

In his belt Mohammad Rasoulof shows four stories about the difficult human choices and asks the important philosophical question: does a person have the right to take someone else’s life.

The victory of the Iranian Director standing room was met by a lengthy standing ovation. Himself Rasoulof could not come to Berlin. 2017 him for political reasons, barred from leaving Iran. The award was received by his daughter.

Award Silver bear Grand jury was awarded to the film “Never / rarely / sometimes / always” American Eliza Hitman.

Silver bear for best Director was awarded to the Korean Hong sang-soo – for the painting “the Woman who ran away.”

Best actress was the German Paula ber for her role in the film of his compatriot Christian Petzold Ondine.

Best actor named Italian Elio Germano for his role in the film of his compatriot Giorgio Diritti “I wanted to hide.”

The prize for best screenplay went to the brothers Damiano D Innocenzo and Fabio Roberto D ‘ Innocenzo, for the painting “Bad tales”.

We will remind, anniversary the 70-th Berlin film festival was held in the German capital from February 20. The competition was attended by 18 paintings. In the framework of the Special world premiere of the film “Rooms” Ukrainian Directors Oleg Sentsov and Ahtem Seitablaev. While working on the film Sentsov remained in detention in Russia.