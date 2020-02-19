At the time of boarding the aircraft evacuated all of China’s citizens are healthy

All Ukrainians and foreign citizens, which is being evacuated from China, at the time of boarding are healthy, they have already passed passport and customs control.

This was at the briefing said the Deputy Minister of health Dmitry Koval, the correspondent UKRINFORM.

“Now comes the passing of the third line of sanitary surveillance of all citizens of Ukraine and foreigners who will arrive in Ukraine. Among them, two citizens of Kazakhstan, who during landing in Almaty will come from this side. All the passengers had already passed the passport, customs and other procedures at the moment after the passage of two control lines is all healthy,” said Smith, adding that Ukrainians have signed a “broad agreement”.

The Deputy Minister noted that there is a clear action plan, which was developed over several weeks. Currently there are four probable observation evacuated from China, they are located near the infectious disease hospitals in case someone from the evacuees will need hospitalization. Hospitals and places of observation, according to Koval, equipped with everything necessary.

See also: Evacuation from China: 48 Ukrainians already are registered on a special flight

“Near the places of observation is hospital for infectious diseases, in the case of the presence of any symptoms, people will be moved to the infectious diseases hospital and a period of observation will be extended for another 14 days for all who will fly on this flight. As for treatment, it is symptomatic, all hospitals are equipped with everything necessary”, – said Koval.

The Deputy Minister urged the participants to use common sense, he noted that in the same situation could be any. A priority of the state in such cases is always a person.

“Our people – the priority for the state, and salvation is the overarching goal for the government and for the President and for all the authorities. Those panic, panic informational calls, which are observed in the ua, inflated in the first place those who are interested in spreading these myths. We are quite ready to receive our citizens, not only of our citizens. Take all necessary measures to prevent the virus spread to Ukraine, if this can not be done, there is every opportunity to prevent the spread of the virus on the territory of Ukraine”, – said Koval.