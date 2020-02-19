Atalanta — Valencia: online video goals of the match of the Champions League

Wednesday, February 19, in Milan at the stadium “Giuseppe Meazza” will be the first match of 1/8 final of the Champions League between the Italian Atalanta, which is Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovsky, and Valencia, arbiter of Englishman Michael Oliver (starts at 22:00).

In official tournaments, the rivals have never met, they have only one friendly match in August 2017, the Italian team won with the score 2:1.

In 2017 in a friendly match turned out to be stronger Atalanta. It will be now?

This season the Italian Serie A wards Gianpiero Gasperini occupy fourth place in the last match by beating as Roma (2:1) and separated from the Romans in the standings on six points.

As for “bats” from Valencia in the last round they played draw with Atletico Madrid (2:2) and yet are located outside the zone of Euro cups, in seventh place in the example.

According to bookmakers, the favourites in the upcoming match at the “Giuseppe Meazza” — the nominal owners of Bergamo (recall that Atalanta playing home Champions League matches in Milan due to the fact that the home arena of the “BERGAMASCHI”, “Denis Ricardo d’italia”, does not meet UEFA requirements). The odds on Atalanta take a factor of 1.74, the draw — 3,90, winning of the “Leipzig” — 4,50.

