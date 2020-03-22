Athlete of team USA told how she was raped by coach

Well-known American high jumper Jessica Johnson revealed details of a sex scandal with the head coach of team USA John Rambo, telling in detail how it all happened.

Jessica Johnson

“He always touched me. And once was invited to go to his room and climbed hands under my clothes. Then it hurt, so I just closed my eyes. After all, he had control of my scholarship and the entire sports career,” Johnson was quoted by the dailymail.co.uk.

John Rambo

She also remembered the case when Rambo called and summoned her to his office directly during training.

“He came over to hug me, pulled her to him and began to lick the right side of my neck from the base up, and then pulled back and said, “Mmm, salty.”

After contact with coach Johnson felt nervous and overwhelmed, and even sick with bulimia. Athletic performance began to decline. The girl even complained to the University administration, presenting a 24-page description of violence against her. But no one before this was not the case.

“When I told the lawyer of the University that Rambo licks my neck, he said: “I think his manners are bad”,” said Jessica.

Demoralized athlete ended his career, not by dreams, not made at the Olympic games.

Earlier in the Olympics in Sydney Erin Aldrich told how she was molested by Rambo.

About sports and not only in our Instagram!

Author

Maxim Bogdanov