Athletes for years was forced to have sex in exchange for a place in the national team

Three famous American athletes Bevins Londa, Jessica Johnson and Erin Aldrich (participant of Olympic games 2000) stated that John Rambo years forced them to close.

John Rambo

As reported bleacherreport.com that Rambo as head coach of the team from the late 1990s to mid-2000s, threatened athletes, and enjoyed the patronage of the leadership of the national team and the National collegiate athletic Association (NCAA).

According to the girls, Rambo promised to deprive them of a place in the team and scholarships in the event of a refusal of sex, and its action covers the management of the national team. He Rembo — successful trainer who has trained two dozen Champions of the United States — denies all charges.

The accusations against him have nominated more than 140 athletes, including Olympic Champions Simon Bails, Alexander Raisman, Gabrielle Douglas and Makalu Maroni. Most of the victims were minors.

We have a Telegram you will know first when Lomachenko will become the absolute world champion!

Author

Maxim Bogdanov