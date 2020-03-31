Athletic rescued three children from kidnappers at the gas station: the moment caught on video

16-year-old champion American school tournaments in wrestling Kanaan Bauer has prevented the kidnapping of three children at a gas station in the United States.

22-year-old attacker, according to KOB4, overtook the mother of three children in the store.

Bauer, who at that time was at the gas station, noticed the scuffle and came to help. The teenager was able to detain the suspect and hold him until police arrived.

About the sport in all its glory – in our Instagram!

Author

Maxim Bogdanov