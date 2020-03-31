Athletic rescued three children from kidnappers at the gas station: the moment caught on video

By Maria Batterburyon in News

16-year-old champion American school tournaments in wrestling Kanaan Bauer has prevented the kidnapping of three children at a gas station in the United States.

22-year-old attacker, according to KOB4, overtook the mother of three children in the store.

Bauer, who at that time was at the gas station, noticed the scuffle and came to help. The teenager was able to detain the suspect and hold him until police arrived.

About the sport in all its glory – in our Instagram!

Author

Спортсмен отбил трех детей у похитителей на заправке: момент попал на видео

Maxim Bogdanov

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article