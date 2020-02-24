ATP Acapulco: Cameron Norrie vs Adrian Mannarino live streaming free

Cameron Norrie vs Adrian Mannarino live streaming free

Cameron Norry – Adrian Mannarino. Forecast for the match ATP Acapulco (February 25, 2020)

Adrian Mannarino won only one victory this season. On February 25, the Frenchman will meet Cameron Norry in the first round of the tournament in Acapulco. What will be the match for Mannarino? – read in our forecast.

Cameron Norry

Norri slurredly began the current season. Only now the Briton began to grope his game. In a recent tournament in Delray Beach, Norry managed to qualify and overcome the starting circle of the competition.

In Delray Beach, in the first round, Norry dealt with the US representative Taylor Fritz (6-4, 6-7, 6-4), and in the second he lost to Brandon Nakashima (5-7, 2-6).

Adrian Mannarino

Mannarino won just one victory in seven games this season. In Montpellier, the Frenchman defeated Alexei Popyrin in three games in the first round (6-0, 6-7, 6-0).

At the moment, Mannarino’s series of defeats is three matches. However, we note that in the last three meetings the Frenchman played with quite serious opponents, among whom were Gael Monfils (6-4, 1-6, 4-6) and Pablo Carreno-Busta (5-7, 7-6, 4-6 )

Statistics

In personal meetings, Norri leads with a score of 2-0.

In the last five games, Norri won three victories, Mannarino – one.



Forecast

Although Norri leads in personal meetings with a score of 2-0, in this pair we still offer to put on Mannarino. Yes, the Frenchman lost the last three games, but it is worth noting that his opponents were not easy. Here the situation is slightly different. Norri is definitely not stronger than Mannarino at the moment, so we expect that the Frenchman will be able to win.

Our forecast is Mannarino’s victory for the odds of 1.94 in BC Parimatch.