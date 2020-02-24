ATP Acapulco: Stan Wawrinka vs Francis Tiafo live stream, preview, prediction

Stan Wawrinka vs Francis Tiafo live stream

Stan Wawrinka – Francis Tiafo. Forecast for the match ATP Acapulco (February 25, 2020)

Last year, Wawrinka already beat Tiafo. February 25 in Acapulco, these tennis players will have to meet again. Will Stan win another victory? – read in our forecast.

Stan Wawrinka

The beginning of the year was quite successful for Wawrinka . He reached the semi-finals of Doha, and then went to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. Despite the imperfect game, his experience helped the Swiss. Thanks to this, he outplayed Daniil Medvedev, Andreas Seppi and Damir Jumhur. Now he is already the 16th racket of the world.

The representative of Switzerland came to Acapulco to defend his last year’s quarterfinal. Then he lost to Nick Kirgios.

Francis Tiafo

Tiafo has not yet been able to get the best form of play. The American plays poorly and loses to players from the second hundred of the rating. For example, in Newport Beach, he lost to Denis Istomin, and in Dallas – to Denis Coodle.

The last tournament Francis played at was Delray Beach. In Florida, Tiafo managed to win two fights, beating Emilio Gomez (7-6, 6-2) and Tommy Paul (7-5, 7-6). But in the quarter-finals he was defeated by Hugo Umber (1-6, 2-6).

Statistics

Last year, Wawrinka defeated Tiafo in three sets in the hall.

This year, the Swiss won six matches on hard. American – three.

Forecast

Tiafo is still in search of his game, so he is unlikely to be able to fight back Wawrinka . Swiss now looks much better. He also came to Mexico to protect his glasses. Perhaps you should give preference to Stan.

Our forecast is the victory of Stan Wavrinka taking into account the handicap (-2) of the game for a coefficient of 1.70 in BC 1x