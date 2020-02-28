ATP Acapulco: Taylor Fritz vs John Isner, live stream, preview, prediction

Taylor Fritz vs John Isner. Forecast for the match ATP Acapulco (February 29, 2020)

Taylor Fritz is inferior to John Isner in personal meetings with a score of 1-2. On February 29, tennis players will play each other in the semi-finals of the tournament in Acapulco. Will Taylor win the upcoming game? – read in our forecast.

Taylor Fritz

Fritz , frankly, failed the start of the season, unsuccessfully speaking at the ATP Cup and at the tournament in Adelaide. Now the American is demonstrating the tennis that last season allowed him to be in 25th place in the world ranking.

At the current competition in Acapulco, Fritz put himself in an active victory over John Millman (7-5, 3-6, 6-1), Hugo Umber (6-4, 6-1) and Kyle Edmund (6-4, 6-3 )

John Isner

In Isner’s game, nothing changes from year to year. Basically, John’s game is built around a powerful pitch, so in most cases tie-breaks are often played in matches with his participation. In the three fights held at the current competitions in Acapulco, Isner has already played three tie-breaks.

In the first round in Acapulco, the American beat Misha Zverev (6-3, 7-6), then he figured out Marcos Chiron (6-3, 7-6) and defeated Tommy Paul (7-6, 3-6, 6 -2).

Statistics

In personal meetings, Isner leads with a score of 2-1.

In the last five games, tennis players won three victories.

Forecast

Fritz slowly begins to recover. Having failed the start of the season, the American is now showing the tennis that he demonstrated last year. He already beat Izner. The last personal meeting between the tennis players took place at the beginning of last year – in that match, Fritz defeated his opponent in two tie-break games. We offer to put on Taylor in the upcoming game.

Our forecast is the victory of Fritz for a coefficient of 2.17 in BC Marathon.