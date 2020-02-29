ATP Asia-Pacific: Thiago Seyboth Wilde vs Renzo Olivo, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

ATP Asia-Pacific: Thiago Sabot Wilde vs Renzo Olivo, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

On February 29th, Thiago Sabot Wilde will try to reach the finals of the competition in Santiago. But for this he needs to beat Renzo Olivo. Will the Brazilian succeed? – read in our forecast.

Thiago Seyboth Wilde

The 19-year-old Brazilian has now begun to play as he had long been expected. For a long time he has been prophesied a great future. Still, at one time he won the junior US Open. Finally, in Santiago, he has every chance of reaching the final of the competition. Throughout the tournament, he demonstrates a good game and has already managed to beat Facundo Bagnis (6-1, 3-6, 6-1) and Juan Ignacio Londero (7-6, 6-4).

Sabot Wilde did not finish his last match. With a score of 7-6 in favor of the Brazilian, Chris Garin refused to continue the fight.

Renzo Olivo

At one time, Olivo was considered a promising player. The Argentinean even ranked 78th in the world ranking. But injuries prevented him from continuing his development. He did not play for too long, so he sank to 297th place.

In the main draw of this tournament, Renzo made his way through qualifications. There, he quite easily beat the Chilean Nunez and the Peruvian Patino Zamudio. In the main draw Olivo fought with Pedro Sousu (4-6, 6-3, 6-4), Pablo Cuevas (5-7, 7-6, 7-6) and Hugo Delena (3-6, 7-6, 7-5).

Statistics

Opponents do not have face-to-face meetings.

In the last four matches, Olivo has played at least 25 games.

This year, Sabot Wilde won four matches on clay. Olive – seven.

Forecast

Olive is determined to fight, so he is unlikely to give the match. Given how the Argentinean played in recent matches, we believe that this meeting will drag on. Still, Sabot Wilde is still a young tennis player and he lacks stability.

However, the Brazilian must win. In the last three matches, he only lost his serve three times. But Olivo did it 13 times.

Our forecast is a total of more than 21 games for a coefficient of 1.76 in BC Winline

We also offer the victory of Sabot Wilde for 1.38