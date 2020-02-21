ATP Delray Beach: Brandon Nakashima vs Yoshihito Nishioka live streaming free, preview, prediction

Brandon Nakashima vs Yoshihito Nishioka live streaming free

Brandon Nakashima – Yoshihito Nishioka. Prediction for the ATP Delray Beach match (February 21, 2020)

Brandon Nakashima has not yet lost a single set at a tournament in Delray Beach. In the quarter-finals, he will play with Yoshihito Nishioka on February 21. How will the upcoming fight end? – read in our forecast.

Brendon Nakashima

Nakashima pleasantly surprises with his game at the current competitions in Delray Beach. In two matches played, the US representative did not lose a single set. Moreover, his rivals were from the first hundred of the world ranking.

In the first round, Nakashima defeated Jiri Vesela (7-6, 6-1), and in the second round, he defeated Cameron Norri (7-5, 6-2).



Yoshihito Nishioka

Nishioka , unlike his upcoming opponent, lost one set at the current competition in Delray Beach. This happened in the first round match against Australian tennis player John Millman (3-6, 6-4, 6-2).

The second round match turned out to be calmer for the representative of Japan – Nishioka lost only three games to Noah Rubin for the whole match (6-1, 6-2).

Statistics

Previously, tennis players have not met each other.

In the last five games, tennis players won three victories.



Forecast

Nakashima pleasantly surprised with his game at the current competitions. The US representative “closed” his two matches in two sets. And in the rivals he had Vesely and Norri. Of course, the upcoming fight will not be easy for Nishioki, but due to the experience of playing at a high level, the Japanese should take theirs in the upcoming meeting.

Our forecast is the victory of Nishioki for a coefficient of 1.68 in BC Marathon.