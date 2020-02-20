ATP Delray Beach: Jack Sock vs Steve Johnson live streaming free

Jack Sock vs Steve Johnson live streaming free

Jack Sock vs Steve Johnson. Prediction for the ATP Delray Beach match (February 21, 2020)

Jack Sock and Steve Johnson have met each other nine times. This time, tennis players will meet on February 21 in the second round of the tournament in Delray Beach. How will the confrontation between the two Americans end? – read in our forecast.

Jack Sock

Jack Sock spent just the second fight this season and did it very well, having won his first victory this year. In the first round of the tournament in Delray Beach, the US representative in three sets defeated Radu Albota (3-6, 6-3, 7-6). During the match, Sok completed seven aces and took the opponent’s pitch three times.

Steve Johnson

Johnson has already managed to win one trophy this season. In January, Steve performed great in competitions in Bendigo, where he lost just one set in five fights. In the Australian Challenger finals, Johnson defeated Italian Stefano Travalu (7-6, 7-6).

At competitions in Delray Beach, Johnson started the match against Henry Laaxsonen and defeated him with a score of 7-6, 6-4.



Statistics

In personal meetings leads Juice with a score of 5-4.

The last PM on Hard (in 2017) ended in the victory of Juice in two games.

Forecast

Juice is well acquainted with Johnson’s game, because tennis players have met each other nine times. In five of these meetings, Jack won. We expect that in the upcoming match, Sok will be able to give a fight to Johnson, who is a favorite among bookmakers. We offer to bet on the victory of Juice, taking into account the handicap for games.

Our forecast is the victory of Juice with the handicap (+3) of the game for a coefficient of 1.99 in BC Fonbet.