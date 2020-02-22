ATP Delray Beach: Reilly Opelka vs Milos Raonic live streaming free

Reilly Opelka vs Milos Raonic live streaming free

Railay Opelka – Milos Raonic. Forecast for the match ATP Delray Beach (February 23, 2020)

In the semifinal of the tournament in Delray Beach, two tennis players will play each other with a powerful serve – Railay Opelka will meet on February 23 with Milos Raonic. Who will win the upcoming meeting? – read in our forecast.

Reilly Opelka

It’s no secret that the Opelka game is built around a powerful pitch. At current competitions in Delray Beach, the American has already filed 53 aces.

In the first round, Opelka defeated Ernest Gulbis (6-7, 6-4, 7-6), in the second round he defeated Mackenzie MacDonald (6-3, 6-4), in the third round he also defeated over Sung-Woo Kwon (6-3, 6-4).

Milos Raonic

Raonic in Delray Beach demonstrates confident tennis. Milos has not lost a single set at the current competition.

In two games, the representative of Canada sorted out Denis Istomin (6-2, 6-2), Cedric-Marcel Stébe (7-5, 6-3) and Steve Johnson (7-6, 6-3). In total, Raonic made 23 innings for these three fights.

Statistics

For personal meetings leads Raonic with a score of 1-0.

In the last five games, Opelka won four victories, Raonic – three.

Forecast

The only personal meeting between the tennis players was left for Raonic. At the current competition in Delray Beach, Milos did not lose a single set, and we assume that he will not lose. Raonic looks confident enough at the reception, which should help him in the upcoming meeting against Opelka, whose game is mainly built around a powerful pitch.

Our forecast is the victory of Raonic with a handicap (-2) of the game for a coefficient of 1.95 in the BC 1x Bet.