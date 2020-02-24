ATP Dubai: Daniel Evans vs Fabio Fognini live stream, preview, prediction

Daniel Evans vs Fabio Fognini live stream

Daniel Evans – Fabio Fognini. Forecast for the match ATP Dubai (February 25, 2020)

Daniel Evans in the first round of the tournament in Dubai on February 25 will play with Fabio Fognini. Which tennis player would you prefer in the upcoming meeting? – read in our forecast.

Daniel Evans

After Australian Open, Evans participated in just one tournament. In Rotterdam, the representative of the UK managed to get to the quarter finals.

In the course of the competition, Evans passed first Philip Kolschreiber (6-3, 7-5), and then Karen Khachanov (4-6, 6-4, 6-4). In the quarterfinals, Daniel lost to the future competition triumph Gael Monfils (6-7, 2-6).

Fabio Fognini

Fognini also spoke at competitions in Rotterdam, but unlike Evans, he covered the racket in the opening match – in two sets, the Italian lost to Karen Khachanov (3-6, 3-6).

Before his trip to Rotterdam, Fabio performed pretty well in Melbourne at the Australian Open, where he managed to get to the 1/8 finals of the competition. For reaching the quarterfinals, Fognini in four games lost to Tennis Sandgren (6-7, 5-7, 7-6, 4-6).

Statistics

Previously, tennis players have not met each other.

In the last five games, tennis players won three victories.

Forecast

Fognini is not always properly tuned to a particular match, especially if it takes place on hard. Still, the Italian loves the soil more. Therefore, it is difficult to say with what particular mood Fabio will be attending the upcoming meeting. Evans is a tactically competent tennis player who can make Fognini make mistakes during the fight, so we propose to put him on.

Our forecast is the victory of Evans for a coefficient of 1.75 in BC 1xBet.