ATP Dubai: Daniel Evans vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, live stream, preview, prediction

Daniel Evans vs Stefanos Tsitsipas. Forecast for the match ATP Dubai (February 28, 2020)

The winning streak of Stefanos Tsitsipas is seven matches. On February 28, the Greek will play against Daniel Evans in the semifinals of the tournament in Dubai. Will the winning streak of Tsitsipas continue? – read in our forecast.

Daniel Evans

Although Evans reached the semi-finals of the current tournament in Dubai, it cannot be said that he is demonstrating quality tennis. In all three fights played, the Briton had certain difficulties on his serve.

In the first round in Dubai, Evans defeated Fabio Fognini (3-6, 6-4, 7-5), then he defeated Pierre-South Erber (7-5, 3-6, 7-6) and Russian Andrei Rublev ( 6-2, 7-6).

Stefanos Tsitsipas

The winning streak of Tsitsipas at the moment is seven matches. Last week, recall, the Greek became the winner of the tournament in Marseille – in the decisive match, he beat Felix Auger-Allassim in two sets (6-3, 6-4).

In Dubai, Stefanos in two games first defeated Pablo Carreno-Busta (7-6, 6-1), and then beat Alexander Bublik (7-6, 6-4). Tsitsipas reached the semifinals thanks to the victory over Jan-Lennard Struff (4-6, 6-4, 6-4).

Statistics

Previously, tennis players have not met each other.

The winning streak of Tsitsipas is seven matches.

Evans scored four victories in the last five games.

Forecast

Tsitsipas preaches an attacking style of play that Evans, playing softer tennis, will be hard to handle. The Greek tennis player is now in good shape – at the moment the series of victories of Stefanos is seven matches. Evans, in each of the three matches played in Dubai, had certain difficulties on his pitch. The British have few chances to win the upcoming game.

Our forecast is the victory of Tsitsipas with the handicap (-3) of the game for a coefficient of 1.78 in BC Marathon.