ATP Dubai: LIVE Yoshihito Nishioka vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert, preview, prediction

Yoshihito Nishioka vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Yoshihito Nishioka – Pierre-South Erber. Forecast for the match ATP Dubai (February 25, 2020)

Last week, Yoshihito Nishioka made it to the finals at a tournament in Delray Beach. February 25, the Japanese at the competition in Dubai will play with Pierre-South Erber. Will the Japanese fight for victory in the upcoming meeting? – read in our forecast.

Yoshihito Nishioka

Nishioka last week completely played the tournament in Delray Beach, where he lost to Reilly Opelka in the final in three games (5-7, 7-6, 2-6).

On the way to the finals, the Japanese defeated John Millman (3-6, 6-4, 6-2), Noah Rubin (6-1, 6-2), Brandon Nakashima (3-6, 7-6, 6-4 ) and Hugo Umber (1-6, 6-4, 6-0).



Pierre-South Erber

Erber last week took part in a tournament in Marseille. In the first round of the competition, the Frenchman defeated Mikhail Kukushkin in two games (7-6, 6-4).

In the second round, Erber lost to the future finalist of the tournament Felix Auger-Allassim. The Frenchman lost the first set with a score of 0: 6, in the second installment he managed to return to the game in a tie-break, but in the decisive set, luck in the tie-break was already on the side of Auger Alyassim.

Statistics

For personal meetings, the score is 1-1.

In the last five games, Nishioka won four victories, Erber – three.

Forecast

Nishioka reached the finals in Delray Beach last week. This, of course, may affect his physical readiness for the next tournament. Apparently, for this reason, Erber is a clear favorite of the upcoming meeting. However, we expect that the Japanese will not leave the court without a fight. Moreover, the last PM remained just behind him.

Our forecast is the victory of Nishioki with the handicap of the (+3) game for a factor of 2.10 in BC Fonbet.