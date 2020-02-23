ATP Dubai: Mikhail Kukushkin vs Karen Khachanov live streaming free

Mikhail Kukushkin vs Karen Khachanov live streaming free

Mikhail Kukushkin – Karen Khachanov. Forecast for the match ATP Dubai (February 24, 2020)

Karen Khachanov in the first round of the tournament in Dubai on February 24 will play with Mikhail Kukushkin. Which tennis player is better prepared to compete in the UAE? – read in our forecast.

Mikhail Kukushkin

Last week, Kukushkin failed to defend the finals at the tournament in Marseille, because of which he will lose a certain number of rating points. Michael can correct the situation at the competitions in Dubai. He did not play here last year, so he will not have to defend any points in this tournament.

The opponent in the first round is not easy for him, but he already beat Khachanova during his career, and he did this three times – twice on hard and once on the ground.

Karen Khachanov

Khachanov in the current season only at the Australian Open performed more or less successfully. In Melbourne, the Russian managed to get to the third round of the competition.

After Australian Open Karen played in two tournaments, where he could not go beyond the second round. At the tournament in Rotterdam, Khachanov in the second round lost to Daniel Evans in three games (6-4, 3-6, 4-6), and in Marseilles in the first round he lost to Alyazh Beden (6-4, 4-6, 5-7) .

Statistics

For personal meetings leads Kukushkin with a score of 3-0.

In the last five games, Khachanov won two victories, Kukushkin – one.

Forecast

Kukushkin defeated Khachanov three times in his career. In addition, Karen is quite unstable in the current season. The status of the favorite Khachanov in the upcoming meeting is clear, he is now ranked 17th in the world ranking, while Kukushsky is 69th. But we expect that Michael will be able to impose a fight on his opponent in the upcoming match.

Our forecast is the victory of Kukushkin with the handicap of the (+3) game for the coefficient 2.07 in the BC Marathon.