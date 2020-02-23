ATP Dubai: Novak Djokovic vs Malek Jaziri live stream, preview, prediction

Novak Djokovic vs Malek Jaziri live stream

Novak Djokovic – Malek Jaziri. Forecast for the match ATP Dubai (February 24, 2020)

Novak Djokovic after winning the Australian Open returns to the tennis court. On February 24, in the first round of the tournament in Dubai, the Serb will play with Malek Jaziri. What will be the start of Novak in competitions in the UAE? – read in our forecast.

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic after winning the Australian Open did not go to court anymore. For about three weeks, the Serb was resting and preparing for the competition in Dubai, where he, in the absence of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, is the main contender for the victory.

In Melbourne, recall, Djokovic in the final won a very difficult victory over Dominic Tim in five sets (6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4).

Malek Jaziri

Jaziri has recently seriously slowed down, because of which he is now located at 259th place in the world ranking. Although it was once the 42nd. In general, the representative of Tunisia now plays more on Challengers.

To compete with tennis players at larger tournaments, Jaziri no longer really succeeds. For example, at competitions in Doha, Malek managed to take only three games in the game against Mikhail Kukushkin (0-6, 3-6).

Statistics

In personal meetings, Djokovic leads 1-0.

Djokovic did not go to court after winning the Australian Open.

In the last five games, Jaziri won only one victory.

Forecast

Djokovic did not go to court after Australian Open. This is approximately a little over three weeks. It is clear that the Serb may have some difficulties in the first match after a long break, but we expect that this will not happen. Jaziri is not the rival who can complicate the life of the first racket of the world.

Our forecast is the victory of Djokovic with a handicap (-7) of games for a coefficient of 1.83 in BC Fonbet.