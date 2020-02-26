ATP Dubai: Novak Djokovic vs Philipp Kohlschreiber live streaming, preview, betting tips

Novak Djokovic vs Philipp Kohlschreiber live streaming

Novak Djokovic – Philipp Kohlschreiber. Forecast for the match ATP Dubai (February 26, 2020)

Novak Djokovic on the eve returned to the court after a three-week rest. In the second round of the tournament in Dubai on February 26, he will meet with Philip Kolshrayberom, whom he beat 11 times. Will the Serb win another victory over his opponent? – read in our forecast.

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic’s return to the court after a three-week rest turned out to be pretty confident. In the first round of the tournament in Dubai, the Serb gave his opponent only three games.

True, we note that Malek Jaziri, who is currently located at 260th place in the ATP world ranking, opposed Djokovic. For the game Novak made seven aces and four times took the opponent’s pitch.

Philipp Kohlschreiber

Colchriiber, after Australian Open, played at the tournament in Rotterdam, which took place in early February. The representative of Germany managed to overcome the qualifications for competitions in the Netherlands, however, in the first round he lost to Daniel Evans (3-6, 5-7).

At the tournament in Dubai, Kolschreiber in the first round managed to break the resistance of Mohamed Safvat, beating him in three games (4-6, 6-4, 6-0).

Statistics

In personal meetings Djokovic leads with a score of 11-2.

Djokovic on the eve of his first fight after three weeks of rest.

Kolschreiber won three victories in the last five games.

Forecast

Djokovic, despite the lack of playing practice for three weeks, in the first game in Dubai showed that he is in great shape. With Kolshrayberom he met more than once. In total, the Serb beat him 11 times. We do not think that in this regard, something will change in the next game.

Our forecast is the victory of Djokovic with a handicap (-6) of games for a coefficient of 1.81 in BC Fonbet.