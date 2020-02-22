ATP Dubai: Peter Goyevchik vs Emil Ruusuvori live stream, preview, betting tips

Peter Goyevchik vs Emil Ruusuvori live stream

Peter Goyevchik – Emil Ruusuvori. Forecast for the match ATP Dubai (February 22, 2020)

On February 22, Emil Ruusuvori, 20, will play with Peter Goevchik in the semifinal of the qualification of the tournament in Dubai. What will be the duel for the young Finn? – read in our forecast.

Peter Goevchik

Goyevchik after Australian Open only once appeared on the tennis court. In early February, the German representative took part in the tournament in Pune, where in the first round of the competition he lost to James Duckworth (6-7, 4-6).

In Melbourne, Goyevchik performed a little better. At Australian Open, Peter successfully qualified and managed to overcome the starting circle of the competition.

Emil Ruusuvory

Ruusuvori is currently ranked 101st in the ATP ranking and it is noticeable that the young Finn is striving to improve his position.

Last week, Ruusuvori had two fights against the players of the first hundred and looked pretty good. Egor Gerasimov needed two tie-breaks to beat the 20-year-old Finnish tennis player (4-6, 7-6, 7-6). Vasek Pospishil though he coped with Ruusuvori in two games (7-6, 6-3), but he also had certain difficulties during the match.



Statistics

Previously, tennis players have not met each other.

In the last five games, Goyovchik won three victories, Ruusuvori – two.

Forecast

Ruusuvori is a pretty good tennis player. Last week, the Finn showed himself great in games against Gerasimov and Pospishila, making life difficult for them as much as possible. In the game against Goevchik, who recently rarely appears on the tennis court, Ruusuvori will definitely have chances to catch on to victory.

Our forecast is the victory of Ruusuvori for a coefficient of 1.74 in BC Marathon.