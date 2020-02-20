ATP Marseille: Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner live streaming free

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner live streaming free

Daniil Medvedev – Yannick Sinner. Forecast for the ATP Marseille match (February 20, 2020)

February 20, Daniel Medvedev will play the match of the 1/8 finals of the tournament in Marseille, in which he will meet with Yannick Sinner. Will the Russian be able to beat the Italian? – read in our forecast.

Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev was unpleasantly surprised by his game in Rotterdam. Last week, Daniel did not manage to win his match in those competitions, losing to Vasek Pospisil (4-6, 3-6). The Russian did not look the best in the draws, and also lost his serve three times. This was Medvedev’s third loss of the season.

It is worth noting that three years ago, Daniel played in Marseille. Then he reached the quarter finals, where he could not cope with Luke Puye.

Yannick Sinner

In the previous match, Sinner defeated Norbert Gombosch (6-4, 7-6). Despite the victory, it cannot be said that this match was easy for the Italian. Yannik’s feed did not fly again. Her rate was at 55%. The representative of Italy was lucky that this component of the game also worked poorly with the opponent.

Last week, Sinner reached the quarter-finals of the tournament in Rotterdam. In the Netherlands, he hardly passed David Goffin (7-5, 7-6), and then lost to Pablo Carreno-Busta (5-7, 6-3, 6-7).

Statistics

Opponents do not yet have face-to-face meetings.

The last time Medvedev won three weeks ago.

Forecast

Sinner is still very unstable. Yes, he fights, but if he does not have a game, then he loses. This was not so long ago when he lost to Imer and Fuchovich. Under the onslaught of Medvedev, Yannick may not survive, and his game will crumble like a house of cards.

The feed until he flies, and in the emu draws it will be difficult to beat such an opponent. We believe that the Russian made the right conclusions and this time will not allow the opponent to be underestimated.

Our forecast is the victory of Daniil Medvedev taking into account the handicap (-3) of the game for a coefficient of 1.55 in BC 1x.