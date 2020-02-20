ATP Marseille: David Goffin vs Egor Gerasimov live streaming free

David Goffin vs Egor Gerasimov live streaming free

David Goffin – Egor Gerasimov. Forecast for the match ATP Marseille (February 20, 2020)

At the tournament in Marseille, David Goffin will defend last year’s semifinal. February 20, the Belgian in the second round will play with Yegor Gerasimov. Will the Belgian start the tournament with a victory? – read in our forecast.

David Goffin

Goffin played out poorly last week at a tournament in Rotterdam. First, the Belgian barely defeated the 163rd racket of the world by Robin Hase (3-6, 7-6, 6-4), and then completely lost to the young Italian Yannick Sinner in two games (6-7, 5-7).

In Marseilles David should come rested. Goffin has the motivation for playing at the French tournament – he will have to defend last year’s semifinal at these competitions.

Egor Gerasimov

Gerasimov at the current competition in Marseille has already held three fights. He played two of them in the qualification, where he first beat Yevgeny Karlovsky (6-7, 6-3, 6-1), and then defeated Emil Ruusuvuori (4-6, 7-6, 7-6).

In the first round, Gerasimov met with the Austrian tennis player Denis Novak and outplayed him in two games with a score of 7-6, 6-3.

Statistics

Previously, tennis players have not met each other.

In the last five games, Gerasimov won four victories, Goffin – three.

Forecast

Goffin will have to defend last year’s semifinal at the tournament in Marseille, therefore, despite the rather strange results in recent games, the Belgian should approach the competitions in France in full combat readiness. Goffin had a week to prepare for the tournament, for which he had the opportunity to relax and how to prepare for the start in Marseille.

Our forecast is Goffin’s victory with the handicap (-3) of the game for a coefficient of 1.91 in BC 1x Bet.